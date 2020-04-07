Bolder Boulder plays waiting game in hopes of running on Labor Day

Typically, organizers of the annual Bolder Boulder get to work on the next year’s edition not long after the final runners pass the finish line of the annual Memorial Day running extravaganza.

It has been three weeks since the Bolder Boulder announced it rescheduled its 42nd annual 10-kilometer race on Labor Day in response to the sweeping shutdowns caused by the spread of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The state’s ongoing shelter-at-home edict set to expire April 26 hit the running community again on Monday, as organizers of Denver’s annual Colfax Marathon, scheduled for May 17, said it would be postponed to a still-to-be-determined date later this year.

For the Bolder Boulder, organizers are hovering in a sort of stay-at-home holding pattern, as much of the legwork for the event already has been completed. Now it remains a waiting game to see if the rescheduled Labor Day date remains feasible in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and efforts to slow its spread.

“We’re not starting from scratch. We did start the Bolder Boulder 2020 conversation on May 28th last year,” race director Cliff Bosley said. “Really, where we are now, we did all this work up until about three weeks ago when we determined Memorial Day was off the table. On Monday, we’re 22 weeks out, and we looked at where that puts us on our normal calendar. Normally, if we were putting together a Memorial Day race, that would be right before Christmas. So, in a weird way, there’s more opportunities for more planning. It gives us a little more time to think through the Bolder Boulder.”

Bosley announced one significant adjustment to the Bolder Boulder’s guaranteed registration program, which allows participants to move their registrations to another year if last-minute scheduling issues or other conflicts prevent registrants from participating in the Memorial Day event. Typically changing that registration comes with a $20 fee, but that fee has been lowered to $10. Participants who wish to move their registrations to another year still will receive their 2020 Bolder Boulder t-shirts, snack bags and sponsor offers.

While moving the event to Labor Day will have organizers pulling double duty over the summer with an eye on preparing for the 2021 Memorial Day race, Bosley noted that having the race in the fall will offer other opportunities not available on Memorial Day. For instance, students at the University of Colorado Boulder already have begun their summer breaks on Memorial Day but will be on campus for Labor Day.

In the meantime, Bosley didn’t offer a specific date for when stay-at-home orders have to be lifted in order to execute the Labor Day race. Much of that will be decided through the race organizers’ work with the city of Boulder as well as CU Boulder. Until then, like the rest of the state and most of the country, officials at the Bolder Boulder will have to wait and hope.

“There is a thought process that goes into the staging of the race on Labor Day, and that’s mostly contingent in our working together with the University of Colorado and the city of Boulder,” Bosley said. “They’re the two biggest elements for this thing to work. That’s a function of time. The timeline will evolve from conversations with both of those entities.”