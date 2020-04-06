GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Coronavirus spread beginning to slow in…

News

Coronavirus spread beginning to slow in Colorado, officials say, even as cases top 5,000 and deaths hit 150

Confirmed cases continue to rise, "but not an an exponential rate," health official says

An electric sign displays “Save Lives” in the River North Art District in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Amid a patchwork of stay-at-home orders across the state and after previously ordering various business closures, Gov. Jared Polis on March 25 ordered the majority of ColoradoÕs 5.8 million residents to stay home in order to counter the spread of the novel coronavirus.
By | sbradbury@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The spread of the novel coronavirus in Colorado is beginning to show signs of slowing even though confirmed cases in the state continue to rise, state health officials said Monday.

Testing has confirmed 5,172 COVID-19 cases in the state and 150 deaths, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment officials announced. Around 17,000 to 18,000 Colorado residents are believed to be infected, state health director Jill Hunsaker Ryan said, emphasizing that the cases confirmed by tests represent just a portion of the overall infections.

Colorado has recorded the state’s first coronavirus-related death of someone in their 30s, according to health department data, while five people in their 40s have died in connection with COVID-19. No specifics were immediately available, and officials at the state health department declined to release the gender, age or county of origin for any of the Colorado’s coronavirus deaths.

A total of 994 people have been hospitalized and there are now 41 outbreaks at non-hospital health care facilities.

Despite the continuing uptick in cases, state health officials on Monday said Colorado’s early social distancing measures were beginning to pay off and they estimated about 1,200 potential COVID-19 cases in Colorado have been prevented.

“We’ve certainly seen that the cases every day seem to be increasing, but not at an exponential rate,” said Eric France, chief medical officer of the Department of Public Health and Environment. “We’ve also seen cases potentially plateauing in the hospitals, and we’re hoping that is a trend that will continue for the week coming forward. It would be a bright light, essentially, pointing to all the physical distancing work that’s happened over the prior weeks.”

The current slowdown doesn’t yet reflect the impact of the statewide stay-at-home order, which could slow the spread of cases further. That impact ought to be reflected in the data beginning sometime this week, said state epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy.

Still, officials cautioned, the state health care system is already experiencing strain from the current COVID-19 cases, and even with extensive social distancing, intensive care unit beds in Colorado could still run out by late April or mid-May. The best way to avoid that scenario, officials said Monday, was by reducing social contacts by at least 70% to 80%, which would likely keep the number of COVID-19 patients at a manageable level.

Colorado could see its cases peak anytime from May to later in the summer, Herlihy said. It would be better for the peak to happen later rather than sooner, she said, as that indicates a slower spread of the virus and likely a lower peak.

“If we don’t take this seriously, we will continue to see an increase in cases and a tragic loss of life. We will see our hospitals become overwhelmed and our health care system having to make tough decisions,” Herlihy said, adding later, “Now is not the time to back off. Now is the time to pat ourselves on the back and keep doing what we’re doing.”

Shelly Bradbury | Breaking News Reporter

Shelly Bradbury is a breaking news reporter who joined The Denver Post in November 2019. She previously worked as a crime reporter at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in Pennsylvania and the Chattanooga Times Free Press in Tennessee. She's been a reporter since 2012, focused on criminal justice, breaking news and enterprise. In Pittsburgh, she helped the newspaper earn the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news after a mass shooting at a local synagogue.   
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Medical And Aesthetic Dermatology Care

    Are you looking for expert medical and aesthetic dermatology care in Longmont? You’ll find it at Dermatology Center of the...
  2. Amazing Lounge Wear At Christina’s Luxuries

    Spending more time at home lately? Why not do it in style in amazing lounge wear from Christina’s Luxuries? Eberjey’s...
  3. Do You Adore Your Floor?

    Carpet Masters of Colorado says, “Adore Your Floor!” This is the place with best selection of carpets and flooring in...
  4. Bulldogs Connect Online Learning At BCD

    Bulldogs Connect online learning connects students and teachers in an effective online learning environment that serves all students from preschool...
  5. A Vibrant Senior Community In Longmont

    AltaVita Independent Living is a popular, vibrant senior community in Longmont that offers a maintenance-free lifestyle designed to maximize your...