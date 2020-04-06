GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Erie election night approaches, ballots will be…

NewsBoulder Area news

Erie election night approaches, ballots will be accepted until 7 p.m. Tuesday

Erie mayoral and trustee candidates running in the April 7 municipal election are, top row, from left, mayoral candidates Jennifer Carroll, Barry Luginbill and Christiaan van Woudenberg, and trustee candidate BRyon Bednar. Middle row, from left, trustee candidates Brandon Bell, Ari Harrison, Dan Hoback and James Lee. Bottom row, from left, Sara Loflin, Jim Luthi, Todd Sargent, who has dropped out of the race, and Andrew Sawusch.(Courtesy photos)
By | kpritchett@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Erie mail-only election carries on and residents in both Boulder and Weld counties will select three new town trustees and potentially a new mayor.

As of Thursday, 2,483 ballots had been mailed back, marking a 13.4% voter turnout in the municipal election.

Those who did not mail back their ballots can still vote. Ballots can be returned until 7 p.m. Tuesday by delivering them to an outdoor drop box located outside the main entrance to Town Hall, 645 Holbrook St., or in person at the Voter Service Center in the Board of Trustees’ room at Town Hall.

The Voter Service Center will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Three new members will be elected to the Board of Trustees with Mayor Pro-Tem Geoff Deakin and Trustees Dan Woog and Scott Charles not seeking another four-year term. Eight candidates are running for the three seats: Ari Harrison, Andrew Sawusch, Dan Hoback, BRyon J. Bednar, James R. Lee, Sara Q. Loflin, Brandon M. Bell and Jim Luthi.

Trustee candidate Todd Sargent on March 24 withdrew from the election for personal reasons.

Three candidates are running to serve a two-year term as mayor: incumbent Mayor Jennifer Carroll, incumbent Trustee Christiaan van Woudenberg and Barry Luginbill.

Residents who have not received their ballots, can fill out a replacement application until Tuesday night and return it to the Voter Service Center. Applications are available at erieco.gov/vote, as well as the Voter Service Center.

Unofficial results will be posted Tuesday night on Erie’s website. Official results will be certified on April 17.

Those elected to the board will take office on April 28.

To read all the candidates’ responses to Hometown Weekly questionnaires, click here.

Kristina Pritchett

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Medical And Aesthetic Dermatology Care

    Are you looking for expert medical and aesthetic dermatology care in Longmont? You’ll find it at Dermatology Center of the...
  2. Amazing Lounge Wear At Christina’s Luxuries

    Spending more time at home lately? Why not do it in style in amazing lounge wear from Christina’s Luxuries? Eberjey’s...
  3. Do You Adore Your Floor?

    Carpet Masters of Colorado says, “Adore Your Floor!” This is the place with best selection of carpets and flooring in...
  4. Bulldogs Connect Online Learning At BCD

    Bulldogs Connect online learning connects students and teachers in an effective online learning environment that serves all students from preschool...
  5. A Vibrant Senior Community In Longmont

    AltaVita Independent Living is a popular, vibrant senior community in Longmont that offers a maintenance-free lifestyle designed to maximize your...