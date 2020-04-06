North Metro Fire plans board election, adds precautions in light of coronavirus

North Metro Fire Rescue District in May will hold an election to fill three board of director positions, but leaders are encouraging residents who want to stay home and vote to apply for absentee ballots.

Because of the new coronavirus pandemic, some adjustments could be made to protect the health of those participating in the election and ensure a fair election process, according to a North Metro news release.

Heather Brown, designated election official for North Metro Fire, said the district must follow state mandates, so ultimately it is the state’s decision on how to handle the upcoming election cycle. Special district elections will be held statewide on May 5. Until then the district encourages residents to apply for absentee ballots.

“It is too early to know what impact coronavirus will have on the May elections in Colorado and what decisions the state will make regarding the voting process and election timeline,” Brown said. “At this point, we are planning to allow residents to vote in person, but the district is taking certain precautions to protect the health of our residents and staff.”

At its last meeting on March 27, the North Metro board passed a resolution reducing the number of polling locations from three to two. Residents will be able to vote at Station 62, 10550 Huron St. in Northglenn, and district headquarters, 101 Spader Way in Broomfield.

Residents voting in-person on the day of the election can do so between 7 a.m and 7 p.m.

“For our community members wishing to stay at home, we encourage them to apply for an absentee ballot by April 28, which they can do through our website,” Brown said. “Absentee voting is really the safest way right now for residents to vote and minimize any risk of being exposed to or potentially spreading coronavirus.”

An absentee ballot can be downloaded at nmfr.org. and can be mailed to North Metro at 101 Spader Way, Broomfield CO, 80020; emailed to elections@northmetrofire.org; or faxed to 303-451-0289 by 5 p.m. April 28.

District headquarters are temporarily closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, so residents cannot drop off applications in person at this time.

North Metro Fire began mailing absentee ballots on Monday and will continue to mail them within 72 hours of receipt of applications. Absentee ballots must be returned to North Metro headquarters by 7 p.m. May 5.

Board members will be elected to serve three-year terms.

Seven candidates are running to fill the three board seats. Voters will be able to vote for three of the following candidates:

David R. Feineman

Karl Honegger

Timothy L. Long

Jenni Maria Murphy

Robert Nielsen

Brian Peotter

Kim Tavendale

Voters can find more information on the candidates, including photos and short biographies, at nmfr.org/boardelection.

The North Metro board works with staff to set the strategic direction and vision for the fire district. Board members are responsible for approving the district’s budget, large contracts, guidelines and bylaws, fire codes and fees for services.

The board typically meets at 5 p.m. the third Tuesday of every month, with a few additional meetings held during the year for specific purposes.

The turnout for the district’s last board election in 2018 was 485 votes, North Metro Fire spokeswoman Sara Farris said. Of those 121 votes were cast by mail-in ballot and 361 in-person.

Voting dates, times and locations could change because of the coronavirus pandemic. Visit nmfr.org/boardelection for the latest information on the election process, or contact Heather Brown at 303-252-3010 or hbrown@northmetrofire.org.

Election results will be finalized on May 14.