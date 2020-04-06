GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

News

Portion of St. Vrain Road in Longmont closed Thursday and Friday for culvert replacement

St. Vrain Road will be closed Thursday and Friday to allow for Boulder County Road Maintenance crews to replace a culvert at Swede Ditch in Longmont.

The road between N. 59th and N. 65th streets will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. on Thursday to 6 p.m. on Friday, weather permitting, according to a Boulder County news release.

Swede Ditch is located just east of N. 59th Street.

St. Vrain Road will be limited to local traffic only, but no one will be able to travel through the work site, the release said. Emergency responders have been notified of the closure. The county advised for drivers to plan their travel accordingly.

Kelsey Hammon

