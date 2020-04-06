Sunny skies with a high of 72 today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 60s and 70s to start the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 72 and an overnight low of 43.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 69 and an overnight low of 41.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 66 and an overnight low of 36.
Thursday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 56 and an overnight low of 36,with a 30% chance of rain and snow.
Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 63 and an overnight low of 39,with a slight chance of showers.
Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here