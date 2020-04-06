Superior Chamber holding fundraiser to feed hospital staff during coronavirus pandemic

The Superior Chamber of Commerce is raising money to feed local hospital staff while the new coronavirus pandemic continues.

The Chamber has created a virtual event, called Hungry Hungry Heroes, through which people can donate money to feed staff members at Louisville’s Avista Adventist Hospital, Boulder Community Health Foothills Hospital and Lafayette’s Good Samaritan Hospital.

“Our fundraiser came from a member saying there were a lot of individual residents who wanted to be a part of something,” said Executive Director TJ Sullivan. “But, there was also a worry about scam companies trying to take donations.”

The member asked if there was a way for the Chamber to take donations.

“At the time, I said no,” Sullivan said, but once he began thinking about it, he said he came up with a solution.

Every Wednesday, the Chamber will collect donations from the week’s fundraiser and turn them into a food order at a Superior restaurant to feed hospital employees.

He said, so far, the response has been good.

“People can donate as little as $5, but mostly people are donating $50 or more,” Sullivan said. “It’s pretty awesome. People who are motivated to give are being very generous.”

As of Sunday, the Chamber has raised more than $4,000, Sullivan said.

On April 1, two Chamber members delivered food to 90 employees at Avista Adventist Hospital. On Wednesday, Chamber members are planning a delivery to Good Samaritan.

Isaac Sendros, chief executive officer for Avista Adventist Hospital, said he is grateful for the Chamber’s effort.

“The outpouring of support during this crisis has humbled and given life to our teams as they care for those in need,” Sendros said. “We at Avista are proud to be a part of this amazing community.”

To make a donation, or learn more about the fundraiser, visit bit.ly/2x9WuO5.