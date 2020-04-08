Boulder promises to match up to $200K in donations to small business coronavirus relief fund

Boulder on Tuesday announced a $200,000 “challenge grant” to the COVID-19 Small Business Relief Fund, established by the Boulder Chamber and Community Foundation Boulder County. The fund will make small amounts available to help businesses safely continue operating amid the crisis that has been financially devastating for many.

The fund, envisioned by the Boulder Chamber, also received a matching donation from local philanthropists Dan and Cindy Caruso and the Zayo Group, who pledged $50,000.

The city’s challenge grant means it will match whatever is donated by other community members to the fund, up to $200,000, so $400,000 could be made available in total.

“Keeping the community safe is our first priority,” Boulder City Manager Jane Brautigam stated in a news release, “closely followed by our awareness of the pandemic’s impacts on our local economy, small businesses and workers.”

Donations to the fund, which will be administered by Community Foundation, will be tax deductible and will support qualifying distressed small businesses in covering necessary business expenses that allow for continued and safe operation through the crisis.

More information, including about the online application process, qualifications to receive a one-time grant of $2,500, and allowable funding uses, will be published online later this week by the Chamber and Community Foundation. The application window is planned to open next week.

“As one of Boulder’s largest employers, our business and our employees depend on Boulder’s local businesses every day,” Dan Caruso, co-founder and CEO of the Zayo Group and co-founder and president of the Caruso Foundation, stated in the release. “Many of these small local businesses are suffering due to the COVID-19 outbreak and necessary shelter-in-place orders. The Small Business Relief Fund will help small businesses sustain their operations through these tough times.”

Other city-related small business support already exceeds $300,000, according to the release, including supporting outreach, research, small business technical assistance and federal funding application navigation, and support for the Colorado Enterprise Fund’s Microloan Grant Program, information on which can be accessed at coloradoenterprisefund.org/loans/.

The city has also delayed lease payments for commercial space tenants in city-owned facilities, and extended the deadline for complying with Building Performance Ordinance rating and reporting requirements for structure of 20,000 square foot and larger. The exact extension date has yet to be determined.

The city also has extended compliance deadlines with the Universal Zero Waste Ordinance reporting requirements for supermarkets and restaurants.

Those interested in donating should communicate with the Community Foundation. Contact information can be found at commfound.org/.

Boulder City Councilman Aaron Brockett on Tuesday was hopeful federal relief funding could be applied to small business support, but it is unknown whether the $2 trillion virus relief spending package passed by Congress allows for that. Local officials have said federal funding so far is mostly dedicated to expenses related to the coronavirus response, but it is so far unclear whether small business impacts resulting from reduced foot traffic and government-mandated closures could be considered related.