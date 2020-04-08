Construction work to resume on Fourmile Canyon starting Thursday outside of Boulder

Construction on Fourmile Canyon will resume Thursday with minimal impacts to traffic expected.

Lawrence Construction has a crew returning to work on retaining walls on Fourmile Canyon, between Boulder Canyon and Salina Junction/Gold Run Road, according to a news release from the Boulder County Transportation Department. Construction is part of the Fourmile Canyon Flood Recovery project. In 2018, crews started working to repair damage from the 2013 flood by reconstructing the roadway and drainage systems.

The project, which is a few miles west of Boulder, is not anticipated to create any major delays for travelers. According to Andrew Barth, spokesperson for the transportation department, the road will be fully open, except for when equipment and supplies are being moved around the area.

Construction crews have been informed of state regulations regarding working while social distancing regulations are in place, the release said. To abide by these directives, they will be wearing personal protective equipment and avoiding contact with each other and the public.