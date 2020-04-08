Early election results show Jennifer Carroll leading Erie mayoral race

Unofficial Erie election returns show incumbent Jennifer Carroll is leading for the mayoral seat, with Sara Q. Loflin, Ari Harrison and Brandon M. Bell leading for the three open Board of Trustee seats as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Initially, nine candidates were running for the open Board of Trustees seats. Todd Sargent withdrew from the process on March 24 for personal reasons.
Candidate Dan Hoback is just behind Bell with 1,718 votes followed by Andrew Sawusch with 1,603 votes.
Election Results:
Mayor:
- Jennifer Carroll: 2,118
- Barry Luginbill: 1,974
- Christiaan van Woudenberg: 1,302
Trustees:
- Sara Q. Loflin: 2,508
- Ari Harrison: 1,940
- Brandon M. Bell: 1,726
- Dan Hoback: 1,718
- Andrew Sawusch: 1,603
- BRyon J. Bednar: 1,566
- Jim Luthi: 1,565
- James R. Lee: 1,014
Results will continue to be updated when made available.
Official results will be certified on April 17. Those elected will take office on April 28.
This story is developing.