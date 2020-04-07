Erie’s Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary holding virtual tours during coronavirus closure

Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary in Erie had to close its doors to the public during the novel coronavirus pandemic, but it found a way to continue to share information and educate the public about its animals.

Luvin Arms takes in and cares for farm animals that have been abused or neglected. Currently, the nonprofit is caring for cows, pigs, turkeys, chickens, horses, goats, sheep, ducks and a llama.

“We decided to close Luvin Arms to the public on March 13 after COVID-19 began to spread in Colorado,” Development and Marketing Coordinator Hanna Kircher said. “We had to postpone our tours as well as many events. We understand that many people are feeling isolated and struggling to find positivity during this difficult time, that’s why we wanted to invite everyone to go get some much needed love from our animal residents through virtual tours.”

Every Saturday through May 30, people can sign up and learn about each of the sanctuary’s animals. Tours last an hour and begin at 11 a.m. every Saturday. Virtual visitors will be able to ask questions through Zoom and interact with the staff during the tours.

“These virtual tours are different from our regular in-person tours in that they will be more in-depth and species specific,” Kircher said. “Virtual visitors will have the opportunity to spend an hour with each species, hear their stories and connect with our animal residents on an individual level in a way we’ve never done before.”

The tours are educational opportunities to learn fun and interesting facts about farm animals, she said.

The tours are offered through Zoom, and registration can be completed at luvinarms.org/visit. Attendance is free, but staff is suggesting a $10 donation for adults and $5 for children.