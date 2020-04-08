GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Firestone mayor: Running unopposed, Bobbi…

NewsBoulder Area news

Firestone mayor: Running unopposed, Bobbi Sindelar re-elected

By | jspina@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Bobbi Sindelar(Courtesy Photo)

Running unopposed, Firestone Mayor Bobbi Sindelar was re-elected to serve another two-year term on Tuesday night with 1,470 votes.

Having lived in Firestone since 2000, Sindelar began her career as a public servant as a member of the Firestone Planning Commission for five years before being elected to the Board of Trustees in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. During the last two years of her term as trustee, she also served

as mayor pro-tem, before being elected mayor in 2018.

Entering her second term, Sindelar said during the run-up to the election that she wants to focus on shoring up the city’s water supplies to meet its growing population’s needs and increase funding for transportation projects.

She did not respond to requests for comments after her victory Tuesday night.

John Spina | Reporter

John Spina is a general assignment reporter for the Longmont area covering everything from the enviorment to business
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Meet Dr. Robin Waterbury

    Dr. Robin Waterbury is a Colorado native serving Longmont and the surrounding communities. Dr. Waterbury attended Logan College of Chiropractic,...
  2. Real Art, Virtual Shopping

    Art can transport you to worlds of wonder and discovery! Independence Gallery is home to some of the top regional...
  3. Medical And Aesthetic Dermatology Care

    Are you looking for expert medical and aesthetic dermatology care in Longmont? You’ll find it at Dermatology Center of the...
  4. Amazing Lounge Wear At Christina’s Luxuries

    Spending more time at home lately? Why not do it in style in amazing lounge wear from Christina’s Luxuries? Eberjey’s...
  5. Do You Adore Your Floor?

    Carpet Masters of Colorado says, “Adore Your Floor!” This is the place with best selection of carpets and flooring in...