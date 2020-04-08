Frederick Ballot Issue 2A: Town gives OK to municipal internet authorization

A ballot issue passed that will allow Frederick to provide internet service down the road passed, though an exact vote total from Tuesday’s vote was not available Wednesday morning.

The issue passed with over 1,900 votes and nearly 80% of voters saying yes, according to a Wednesday morning news release from Frederick.

The question put to voters didn’t establish a new municipal internet service, but opened the option to Frederick should it choose to pursue one eventually.

“At this time, there are no plans for municipal run services,” the release stated. “Voter approval of 2A will provide the flexibility for the Town in the case services currently provided are inadequate for the needs of the community.”

Ballot measures with similar, if not identical, wording have passed in many other towns, including during a Nov. 5 election in Mead.

There has been a push among Front Range cities to adopt municipal internet, with Longmont’s NextLight service celebrating its fifth anniversary in November and Fort Collins getting its own service up and running last year.