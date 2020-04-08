Grillo Center: Resources aid in writing living wills

Q: I am thinking about drafting a living will. Can you give me some ideas about how to get started?

A: According to federal and state law, competent adults can express decisions concerning their medical care. They can exercise their right to accept or refuse medical treatments. Medical providers have an obligation to provide information on treatment options and to ensure that the patient has been informed of the possible consequences of their treatment decisions.Any of us could lose the capacity to understand information and speak for ourselves at any time. Many people wish to set limits or guidelines on care and medical interventions while they still have the capacity to do so.A living will is a legal document about care and treatment preferences in the context of quality of life and probable treatment outcomes. The form used in Colorado offers the option to express the desire to limit or withdraw life-sustaining procedures in certain situations.

The state of Colorado also allows you to appoint a substitute decision-maker (also known as a health care agent or medical proxy). This is done using the Medical Durable Power of Attorney form, which gives someone you name the power to make medical decisions for you. This form allows you to indicate preferences concerning medical interventions and quality-of-life considerations. The proxy decision-maker can make decisions, according to your stated guidelines in both terminal and nonterminal situations, if you cannot speak for yourself.

Colorado does not have a legally prioritized list of substitute decision-makers (spouse first, then adult children and so on). If a substitute decision-maker is needed and no one has been named, a gathering of family and interested parties may be asked to choose one person. If the group is unable to decide, then the court system may be asked to appoint someone — a process that can take considerable time, and could result in a proxy choice that you would not have made.

It is important to discuss your preferences regarding medical treatment with your designated health care agent(s) and put your wishes in writing before a medical crisis occurs. The Conversation Project, a national nonprofit with a Boulder chapter, offers helpful advice and tips for getting started. Boulder Community Health provides additional information and printable forms on its website.

Of particular interest to those beginning this process is the brochure “Your Right to Make Medical Decisions,” found at the Colorado Hospital Association website. And remember, none of this will be useful if your loved ones do not know your wishes or where your completed forms are located.

Jean Stoenner volunteers with the Grillo Center, which offers free, confidential research to assist in health understanding and decisions. To use this service contact grillocenter.org, 720-854-7293 or 4715 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder. No research or assistance should be interpreted as medical advice. We encourage informed consultation with a health practitioner.

Where to find it:

The Conversation Project in Boulder CountyGoogle: conversation project boulder

Boulder Community HealthGoogle: bch advance directives

Colorado Hospital AssociationGoogle: cha advance directives

American Bar Association – Commission on Law and AgingGoogle: aba toolkit for health care advance planning