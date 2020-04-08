GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Nederland mayor in a bid for a third…

Nederland mayor in a bid for a third consecutive term

By | brennanc@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Results were still being tabulated late into the evening on Tuesday as Nederland Mayor Kristopher Larsen, who had been targeted with two town trustees for a recall last year, waited for word on whether he had won a third consecutive two-year term.

Also seeking a first term as Nederland trustee in an all-mail balloting that ended Tuesday was Larsen’s wife, Lindsey Danforth.

Nederland mayoral candidate (and current mayor) Kristopher Larsen. (Courtesy Photo)

Earlier this year, a spokesperson for the Colorado Municipal League had said it is not unusual for married couples to serve on the same board in the smallest Colorado communities, due in part to the difficulty occasionally met in finding an adequate number of people willing to serve. Nederland has just 1,500 residents.

Larsen’s competition for the mayor’s slot were Chris Perret and write-in candidate David Shortridge. Five other positions on the seven-member board were also being contested in this year’s town vote. The top-three finishers will earn four-year terms, and the fourth- and fifth-place finishers will garner two-year slots.

Larsen first served on the town’s Board of Trustees in 2007-2008, then again in 2014-16, before being elected as mayor for the first time in 2016. He was reelected in 2018.

A vocal group of those dissatisfied with the town’s direction successfully petitioned for a recall vote last October, also targeting Mayor Pro Tem Julie Gustafson and Trustee Dallas Masters.

Petitioners raised a wide range of complaints, including that Larsen had shown a lack of leadership on key issues that had come before the town board. One fellow trustee, James Rawsthorne, abruptly resigned, issuing a letter as he did so adopting many of the recall backers’ grievances.

But because of the timing of the filing of those petitions, in relation to the next town election date, officials determined the recall should be effectively folded into Tuesday’s regularly scheduled town vote. Gustafson and Masters chose not to seek reelection, and there was no recall language pertaining to Larsen on Tuesday’s ballot — only the question of whether he should be elected to another term.

Also Tuesday, Nederland voters were considering a ballot question asking whether visitors who stay overnight in lodges or other short-term rentals should be charged $2 per night for each bedroom. Proceeds from the tax were to be used exclusively for health, human services and law enforcement needs.

Charlie Brennan | Senior Reporter

Charlie Brennan is a 35-year Colorado news veteran, now covering environment, science, JonBenet Ramsey and more for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call.
