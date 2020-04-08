GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

No results yet from Lyons municipal election

NewsBoulder Area news

No results yet from Lyons municipal election

  • Jacob Leeuwenburgh drops off his ballot in the ballot box while riding in a golf cart with his girlfriend Ann Hall and their dog “Fog” while voting for the Town of Lyons Municipal Election on Tuesday, April 07, 2020 at the Lyons Town Hall in Lyons, Colo. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Jeff Van Damme fills out his ballot while voting for the Town of Lyons Municipal Election on Tuesday, April 07, 2020 at the Lyons Town Hall in Lyons, Colo. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • “I Voted” stickers sit in a basket for the Town of Lyons Municipal Election on Tuesday, April 07, 2020 at the Lyons Town Hall in Lyons, Colo. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Jasmine Lok drops off her ballot in a ballot box while voting for the Town of Lyons Municipal Election on Tuesday, April 07, 2020 outside of the Lyons Town Hall in Lyons, Colo. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Jeff Van Damme fills out his ballot while voting for the Town of Lyons Municipal Election on Tuesday, April 07, 2020 at the Lyons Town Hall in Lyons, Colo. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer

of

Expand
By | jspina@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Results from the Lyons municipal election on Tuesday night were not released by the time the Camera went to print. A story reviewing the results, once confirmed, will be posted online Wednesday.

The election pitted Jocelyn Farrell against Nicholas Angelo for mayor. Michael Karavas, Hollie Rogin, Mark Browning, Greg Lowell, Robert Brakenridge, Yelena Brachman Hughes, Kenyon Waugh and Wendy Miller were competing for six spots on the Lyons Board of Trustees.

Voters also were asked to decide four ballot questions.

The first two asked residents if the town could publish ordinances in the local newspaper by title rather than by publishing the full ordinance and post financial information on the Town’s official website instead of in the newspaper, reducing overhead costs.

The third ballot question, if approved, would require that Lyons hold an election of the qualified electors prior to it providing residential waste services, contracting with a waste hauler to provide residential waste services or requiring the use of or the imposition of a fee for residential waste services in all or a portion of the boundaries of the town.

In a similar light, the final ballot question asked voters if the town should be authorized to contract with Western Disposal Inc. for residential waste services and if so, should the town implement fees to pay for the service.

John Spina | Reporter

John Spina is a general assignment reporter for the Longmont area covering everything from the enviorment to business
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Meet Dr. Robin Waterbury

    Dr. Robin Waterbury is a Colorado native serving Longmont and the surrounding communities. Dr. Waterbury attended Logan College of Chiropractic,...
  2. Real Art, Virtual Shopping

    Art can transport you to worlds of wonder and discovery! Independence Gallery is home to some of the top regional...
  3. Medical And Aesthetic Dermatology Care

    Are you looking for expert medical and aesthetic dermatology care in Longmont? You’ll find it at Dermatology Center of the...
  4. Amazing Lounge Wear At Christina’s Luxuries

    Spending more time at home lately? Why not do it in style in amazing lounge wear from Christina’s Luxuries? Eberjey’s...
  5. Do You Adore Your Floor?

    Carpet Masters of Colorado says, “Adore Your Floor!” This is the place with best selection of carpets and flooring in...