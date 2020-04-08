No results yet from Lyons municipal election

Results from the Lyons municipal election on Tuesday night were not released by the time the Camera went to print. A story reviewing the results, once confirmed, will be posted online Wednesday.

The election pitted Jocelyn Farrell against Nicholas Angelo for mayor. Michael Karavas, Hollie Rogin, Mark Browning, Greg Lowell, Robert Brakenridge, Yelena Brachman Hughes, Kenyon Waugh and Wendy Miller were competing for six spots on the Lyons Board of Trustees.

Voters also were asked to decide four ballot questions.

The first two asked residents if the town could publish ordinances in the local newspaper by title rather than by publishing the full ordinance and post financial information on the Town’s official website instead of in the newspaper, reducing overhead costs.

The third ballot question, if approved, would require that Lyons hold an election of the qualified electors prior to it providing residential waste services, contracting with a waste hauler to provide residential waste services or requiring the use of or the imposition of a fee for residential waste services in all or a portion of the boundaries of the town.

In a similar light, the final ballot question asked voters if the town should be authorized to contract with Western Disposal Inc. for residential waste services and if so, should the town implement fees to pay for the service.