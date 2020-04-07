GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Photos: Town of Lyons Municipal Election Day…

NewsBoulder Area news

Photos: Town of Lyons Municipal Election Day During Coronavirus Pandemic

  • Jacob Leeuwenburgh drops off his ballot in the ballot box while riding in a golf cart with his girlfriend Ann Hall and their dog “Fog” while voting for the Town of Lyons Municipal Election on Tuesday, April 07, 2020 at the Lyons Town Hall in Lyons, Colo. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Jeff Van Damme fills out his ballot while voting for the Town of Lyons Municipal Election on Tuesday, April 07, 2020 at the Lyons Town Hall in Lyons, Colo. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • “I Voted” stickers sit in a basket for the Town of Lyons Municipal Election on Tuesday, April 07, 2020 at the Lyons Town Hall in Lyons, Colo. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Jasmine Lok drops off her ballot in a ballot box while voting for the Town of Lyons Municipal Election on Tuesday, April 07, 2020 outside of the Lyons Town Hall in Lyons, Colo. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Jeff Van Damme fills out his ballot while voting for the Town of Lyons Municipal Election on Tuesday, April 07, 2020 at the Lyons Town Hall in Lyons, Colo. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer

of

Buy images from this gallery

Expand
By | jpapasso@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Jeremy Papasso | Photographer

Jeremy Papasso is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Real Art, Virtual Shopping

    Art can transport you to worlds of wonder and discovery! Independence Gallery is home to some of the top regional...
  2. Medical And Aesthetic Dermatology Care

    Are you looking for expert medical and aesthetic dermatology care in Longmont? You’ll find it at Dermatology Center of the...
  3. Amazing Lounge Wear At Christina’s Luxuries

    Spending more time at home lately? Why not do it in style in amazing lounge wear from Christina’s Luxuries? Eberjey’s...
  4. Do You Adore Your Floor?

    Carpet Masters of Colorado says, “Adore Your Floor!” This is the place with best selection of carpets and flooring in...
  5. Bulldogs Connect Online Learning At BCD

    Bulldogs Connect online learning connects students and teachers in an effective online learning environment that serves all students from preschool...