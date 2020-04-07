Sunny skies with a high of 70 today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs climb into the 70s again today, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 70 and an overnight low of 41.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 66 and an overnight low of 36.
Thursday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 57 and an overnight low of 38, with a 40% chance of rain and snow.
Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 62 and an overnight low of 39, with a slight chance of showers.
