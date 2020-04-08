Boulder certifies Kohler Drive home as city’s 200th individual local landmark

Boulder officials on Tuesday approved the 200th individual local landmark in the city with the designation as such of a property known as the McDonald Residence at 2440 Kohler Drive.

The City Council unanimously supported the new landmark status.

“I think that the work our boards and staff do on the preservation around our community is incredibly important to preserve our history, and I think this will add a rich jewel to that history,” Councilwoman Mirabai Nagle said.

Built in 1967, and owned since solely by Don and Alice McDonald, who have been civically active with local advocacy and city institutions, the home was found by Boulder’s Landmarks Board to be associated with the development of the modernist architectural movement.

It was designed by the late prominent local architect George Norman Wells.

“The design for the house was inspired by the architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright and exhibits key characteristics of the Prairie style, including strong geometry and massing, use of natural materials like brick, and a low-pitched roof with large, overhanging eaves,” a city staff memo to the Council stated.