Boulder City Council extends seven-year oil, gas drilling moratorium

By | slounsberry@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
Boulder City Council on Tuesday approved an extension of a moratorium preventing oil and gas development in municipal limits and on publicly owned open space that was initially instated almost seven years ago.

The move and sheer length of the temporary ban on new drilling projects underscores the extremely vocal opposition among many area residents to fossil fuel extraction operations occurring locally. It was started by Council in 2013, extended by a majority of voters that same year through 2018 and lengthened again by the Council before it expired that year.

The moratorium, set to end in June this year prior to the Council’s action Tuesday, will now last at least through the end of the year. It allows officials to continue updating local oil and gas regulations as statewide rules have evolved, most notably last year with the state Legislature’s passage of a sweeping reform of industry oversight meant to better protect human health, wildlife and the environment from potentially negative impacts of extraction.

Boulder County also has a moratorium on processing new drilling applications through July 31 through its local government, and last month released for public review and comment a first draft of updated regulations. But county commissioners vacated the scheduled review of the updates due to the impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to city documents.

The Council passed the temporary drilling ban extension on its consent agenda, so there was no discussion of the measure, although Councilman Aaron Brockett called the action “very important” as it was approved.

Sam Lounsberry | Reporter

Sam Lounsberry covers Longmont and the Carbon Valley.
