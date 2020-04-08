Boulder joins dozens of cities, counties in Supreme Court brief urging maintenance of contraceptive care access

Boulder on Wednesday announced it had filed an amicus brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down two rules of President Donald Trump’s administration that would permit employers to refuse to provide contraceptive coverage to employees and health insurance beneficiaries.

Led by the cities of Oakland, California, and St. Paul, Minnesota, the brief has been joined by 32 cities and counties across the nation.

The Supreme Court is reviewing a lower court’s decision that invalidated the two rules initially issued in October 2017 and finalized more than a year later. They created both religious and moral exemption to the contraceptive mandate of the Affordable Care Act that widely expanded health insurance coverage among Americans, a Boulder news release said.

Under the Women’s Health Amendment of the act, sometimes called Obamacare, employer-sponsored insurance plans, which provide the majority of private insurance coverage in the country, must cover all Food and Drug Administration-approved contraception at no cost to plan beneficiaries, according to the city.

““Access to healthcare is extremely important at all times, but especially during times of crisis,” Boulder City Attorney Tom Carr stated in the release. “That’s why the City Council authorized joining with this coalition of cities and counties to urge the U.S. Supreme Court to require employers to continue to provide contraceptive coverage to their employees and plan beneficiaries. This crucial benefit changes lives.”