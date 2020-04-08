GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder mayor condemns ethnic stigmatization…

Boulder mayor condemns ethnic stigmatization stemming from coronavirus pandemic

City follows Denver

3D Rendered Model of the Coronavirus entering a cell.
By | slounsberry@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver on Tuesday began a City Council meeting by condemning unsettling human rights concerns that have resulted in part from the novel coronavirus pandemic, which originated in China.

More than 650 incidents of verbal harassment, shunning and physical assault against Asian-Americans have been reported in the last month throughout the country, Weaver said, and it is assumed the actual number is much higher.

Increasing acts of bigotry in the community have been relayed anecdotally, according to the mayor.

“Xenophobia all too often proliferates during times of great duress, and history shows us Boulder is not immune,” Weaver said. “… Stigma and discrimination against certain groups of people may be the anxious result of a need to blame others as we struggle to cope with our fears. Blame, however, breeds a dangerous contagion of more fear and anger.

“None of us are in complete control of our destiny, and this epidemic highlights the uncertainty of our life’s course.”

His statement followed a similar public sentiment from Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

Sam Lounsberry | Reporter

Sam Lounsberry covers Longmont and the Carbon Valley.
