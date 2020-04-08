Broncos 2020 NFL mock draft tracker 5.0: What the national experts predict Denver will do

There’s only two weeks remaining until the NFL draft begins. So, what will John Elway and the Broncos do with that No. 15 pick? Do they go with a wide receiver to complement Courtland Sutton? How about an offensive tackle? How about more help on defese?

Here’s who various national draft experts, as of April 7, are predicting will join the Broncos come draft day:

Pro Football Focus | Steve Palazzolo | Updated March 31

Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

Palazzolo writes: “Another team that would love to take one of the speedy receivers should they fall to pick No. 15, the Broncos will attack another important position with Fulton. The depth chart features newly acquired cornerback A.J. Bouye on one side and a group of unproven, younger players, so Fulton could start right away and allow Bryce Callahan to man the slot.” See the full mock draft.

Sports Illustrated | Conor Orr | Updated April 7

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Orr writes: “Hey, Drew Lock, this is for you. The Broncos made a change at offensive coordinator and spent the offseason talking about circling the wagons around their second-round quarterback, who flashed encouraging play down the stretch in 2019. Jefferson is a great route runner who lives near the first down marker and catches most everything in his radius.” See the full mock draft.

SB Nation | Dan Kadar | Updated April 6

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Broncos trade Nos. 15 and 46 to Browns for No. 10 pick.

Kadar writes: “Last year the Broncos traded out of the No. 10 spot in the deal that Pittsburgh made to acquire linebacker Devin Bush. This year they could jump up to No. 10 to get their choice of wide receiver. For me, that wide receiver is Jeudy. He’s a reliable pass catcher and route runner, and has good on-field speed.” Read the full mock draft.

NFL.com | Daniel Jeremiah | Updated April 7

Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

Jeremiah writes: “The Broncos could go receiver here, but they also have a need on the D-line. Kinlaw has unlimited potential.” See the full mock draft

NFL.com | Maurice Jones-Drew | Updated March 31

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Jones-Drew writes: “Lamb is an automatic threat with the ball in his hands and gives the Broncos a weapon opposite Courtland Sutton.” See the full mock draft.

CBS Sports | Chris Trapasso | Updated April 1

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Trapasso writes: “Drew Lock rejoices as his top two receivers are Courtland Sutton and Lamb.” See the full mock draft.

NFL.com | Peter Schrager | Updated April 1

Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Schrager writes: “I had an NFL GM tell me at the combine that Murray was the best interview subject he’s had in years. Teams love what they see on film, but Murray might be an even better leader and person. The Broncos obviously already have two absolute studs on defense in Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. Make it three with Murray.” See the full mock draft.

Pro Football Focus | Michael Renner | Updated March 25

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Renner writes: “The Broncos have addressed a lot of other needs recently, but speed across from Courtland Sutton is still lacking. You don’t come by 4.27 speed with ball skills like Ruggs’ every day. He dropped only five of 103 catchable passes in his career.” See the full mock draft.

USA Today | Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz | Updated April 6

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Middlehurst-Schwartz writes: “While hitching its wagon to second-year quarterback Drew Lock, Denver has quietly assembled the makings of an explosive offense. A fitting final touch would be bringing on Ruggs, whose big-play ability shines through on run-after-catch opportunities and deep throws alike.” See the full mock draft.

ESPN | Mel Kiper Jr. | Updated March 24

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Kiper writes: “The Broncos have made a few solid additions this offseason, signing guard Graham Glasgow and running back Melvin Gordon and trading for defensive tackle Jurrell Casey and cornerback A.J. Bouye. They haven’t addressed left tackle — former first-round pick Garett Bolles could be on his way out after a disappointing tenure — or wide receiver, where they have Courtland Sutton but not much else. Ruggs, who ran a 4.27 40 at the combine, would be a great complement to Sutton’s size, as he could run crossers and catch deep balls from second-year signal-caller Drew Lock.” See the full mock draft (subscription).

NFL.com | Charles Davis | Updated April 2

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Davis writes: “Drew Lock gave Broncos fans optimism with his play down the stretch, and now his front office gives him the fastest WR in the draft to open up the offense.” See the full mock draft.

The Athletic | Dane Brugler | Updated March 4

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Brugler writes: “The Broncos have a budding No. 1 wideout in Courtland Sutton, but adding more speed opposite him would help open the offense. Ruggs has world-class speed and his ability to shift gears puts cornerbacks in a blender, creating passing windows downfield.” See the full three-round mock draft (subscription).

Brugler’s other Broncos picks:

Second round, 46th overall pick: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Third round, 77th overall pick: Matt Hennessy, C, Temple

Third round, 83rd overall pick: Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

Third round, 95th overall pick: Jason Strowbridge, DL, North Carolina

ESPN | Todd McShay | Updated March 30

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

McShay writes: “Wide receiver depth remains a problem behind Courtland Sutton, but the offensive line also deserves a little attention. Thomas has room to improve some of his technique, but he has the tools to be a starting offensive tackle. Selecting him would go a long way toward building around Drew Lock, the Broncos’ QB of the future.” See the full mock draft (subscription).

McShay’s second-round pick for the Broncos (No. 46 overall): Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado