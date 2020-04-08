Broomfield furloughing 235 employees as coronavirus impacts budget

Broomfield this week announced a two-month furlough of more than 230 city and county employees to help recover money lost because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Furloughed employees will work through April 21, with their last paycheck coming May 6. On April 22, the first day of the furlough, they will be eligible to file for unemployment.

Broomfield spokeswoman Carolyn Romero said the furloughs total 235 positions, including full-time, part-time and temporary employees. None of the people furloughed were from departments providing essential services, such as police and water treatment, she said.

“We took a painful, detailed, methodical look at each position without the names attached to see how each position connected to essential services we offer to the public and made really difficult, devastating decisions,” Romero said Wednesday morning.

City leaders felt that a furlough program was the most effective way to meet upcoming fiscal challenges after “significant consideration and consultation” with Finance, Human Resources, Legal and department head teams, the city and county wrote in the letter to furloughed employees.

“The impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus is more significant than any of us could have ever expected for our well-being, as well as our municipal financial stability. Our priority has and will remain the delivery of essential services for our residents, however, we are pained to begin making difficult decisions related to our city and county employees,” the letter states. “This decision was not made lightly.”

Employees are not being laid off at this time, Romero said. City officials hope employees can be brought back, but right now “so much is unknown,” she said.

Department heads and supervisors called employees Monday to deliver the news and City and County Manager Jennifer Hoffman sent an email Monday night telling all employees about the furlough and what it means. Tuesday, employees received the official letter explaining the city will continue to cover health insurance for them and their families through June 30.

Broomfield has set up a network — with representatives from the Workforce Center and Human Resources Department— to answer questions on things such as 401Ks and benefits.

The furlough decision was made in light of the “dismal revenue and sales tax” coming into the city, Romero said. June 30 is the last day of the furlough and city officials hope to know by June 1 whether employees can be brought back or if the city needs to make more permanent reductions.

Finance Director Brenda Richey estimates Broomfield is looking at an $11.6 million shortfall because of COVID-19 based on revenue and sales tax projections. The furloughs are expected to save about $700,000 by June 30.

“It will help us get in the right direction,” Romero said.

Broomfield averages about 1,000 employees throughout the year. The city and county shuttered multiple buildings and offices starting March 15, including the Community and Senior Center, Paul Derda Recreation Center, Mamie Doud Eisenhower Public Library, Broomfield Auditorium, Broomfield Depot Museum and inventHQ.

When non-essential offices were shuttered, Broomfield officials said employees would continue to be paid for at least four weeks. Staff was paid for the first 36 days while the city and county went to remote work and practiced social distancing.

As of Monday, Broomfield reported $16,792 in operating expenditures related to COVID-19, according to a slideshow Richey is expected to present at City Council’s Wednesday virtual meeting.

Personnel costs were $72.4 million in 2019; Broomfield budgeted $78.1 for 2020 and, accounting for the furlough through June, is projected to spend $74.8 million.

Broomfield has a reserve account, created by Council in 2001, that requires Broomfield to maintain 10% of operating expenditures and debt service so essential operations can continue in the event of circumstances impacting city revenues, Richey said. That reserve has been maintained at 16.67% of operating expenditures, even before the coronavirus cropped up. It has sat in reserve in the event Broomfield cannot cover bills or the economy crashes.

Richey anticipates that reserve, which is about $21.1 million, could cover about two months of city and county operations. Utility funds, including water, sewer and water reclamation, will maintain fund balances equal to three years debt service expenditures, Richey said.

Broomfield did not dip into the reserve fund in 2008 when the recession hit, she said, and there is no plan use that money during this pandemic. Since it’s a “whole different beast,” she couldn’t’ say for certain it wouldn’t happen, but that Broomfield would only use it in the most extreme of circumstances.

“Basically we are continuing to be diligent in our expenditure strategies,” Richey said.

Broomfield relies heavily on sales, use and property tax, she said, and a reduction in that will mean Broomfield will need to be strategic in how it makes purchases.

She anticipates Broomfield will not see the true economic impacts of sales and property tax revenue declines, and from the Broomfield Auditorium and Paul Derda Recreation Center closures, for another six months, Richey said in mid-March. When collections are reported, they will represent the month before, including an expected increase from grocery store sales, which should be seen in April or May.