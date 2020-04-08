Broomfield holding Great Easter Egg Roll Thru on Saturday

Broomfield on Saturday will hold the Great Easter Egg Roll Thru Saturday at the Paul Derda Recreation Center.

Families are invited to hop in their cars and roll through the Derda Center parking lot to see the Easter Bunny and helpers handing out pre-stuffed Easter eggs and bags children. Masks and gloves were used to stuff the eggs and will be used during the event, according to the city. Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, the Easter Bunny and helpers will be at the top of the circle drive at the Derda Center, 13201 Lowell Blvd., handing out bags of Easter eggs to the first 1,000 children.

All participants must stay in their vehicles. Walk-ups are not allowed, according to a post on the Recreation Services website.

Participants are asked to follow the traffic map to help vehicles move safely through the parking lot. A map can be viewed at bit.ly/2URRiYn.

The city’s annual Easter Eggstravaganza, which each year features a visit from the Easter Bunny and an egg scramble, was cancelled because of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.