GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Broomfield holding Great Easter Egg Roll Thru…

News
Boulder Area news

Broomfield holding Great Easter Egg Roll Thru on Saturday

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Broomfield on Saturday will hold the Great Easter Egg Roll Thru Saturday at the Paul Derda Recreation Center.

Families are invited to hop in their cars and roll through the Derda Center parking lot to see the Easter Bunny and helpers handing out pre-stuffed Easter eggs and bags children. Masks and gloves were used to stuff the eggs and will be used during the event, according to the city. Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, the Easter Bunny and helpers will be at the top of the circle drive at the Derda Center, 13201 Lowell Blvd., handing out bags of Easter eggs to the first 1,000 children.

All participants must stay in their vehicles. Walk-ups are not allowed, according to a post on the Recreation Services website.

Participants are asked to follow the traffic map to help vehicles move safely through the parking lot. A map can be viewed at bit.ly/2URRiYn.

The city’s annual Easter Eggstravaganza, which each year features a visit from the Easter Bunny and an egg scramble, was cancelled because of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Broomfield Enterprise

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Meet Dr. Robin Waterbury

    Dr. Robin Waterbury is a Colorado native serving Longmont and the surrounding communities. Dr. Waterbury attended Logan College of Chiropractic,...
  2. Real Art, Virtual Shopping

    Art can transport you to worlds of wonder and discovery! Independence Gallery is home to some of the top regional...
  3. Medical And Aesthetic Dermatology Care

    Are you looking for expert medical and aesthetic dermatology care in Longmont? You’ll find it at Dermatology Center of the...
  4. Amazing Lounge Wear At Christina’s Luxuries

    Spending more time at home lately? Why not do it in style in amazing lounge wear from Christina’s Luxuries? Eberjey’s...
  5. Do You Adore Your Floor?

    Carpet Masters of Colorado says, “Adore Your Floor!” This is the place with best selection of carpets and flooring in...