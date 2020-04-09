GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

HOPE for Longmont now providing daytime shelter

BEST 1. LONGMONT, CO – Curtis Cramer sets up his sleeping bag on a camping cot at the HOPE Longmont shelter on Monday inside the Journey Church in Longmont. (Photo by Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
HOPE for Longmont has expanded its shelter hours, offering daytime service during the coronavirus outbreak when many buildings are closed.

According to Executive Director Joseph Zanovitch, the nonprofit’s shelter will now be open from 1 to 5 p.m. in addition to its nighttime hours at both of the locations it uses — Journey church, 2000 Pike Road Unit A, from Sunday to Wednesday; and FaithPoint church, 833 15th Ave., from Thursday through Saturday.

“We will be offering fresh meals, internet access, showers, restrooms,water, and a place to rest during that time for those in the community that need a place to go,” Zanovitch said in an email.

He added that when the library, gyms, rec centers and restaurants all closed in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, demand for daytime services shot up due to many people relying on them during the day.

“Also by offering daytime services, this allows us to spread out the flow of people using the shelter all at once in the evenings for meals and showers,” he said.

HOPE for Longmont is also offering clothing and non-perishable meals at its offices, 804 S. Lincoln St., from noon until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

John Marinelli

