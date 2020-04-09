County Commissioners issue fire restrictions as law enforcement stretched thin during coronavirus pandemic

Due to public safety resources being taxed during the coronavirus pandemic, Boulder County Commissioners enacted level one fire restrictions Wednesday afternoon for unincorporated areas of western Boulder County.

As opposed to how fire restrictions are usually imposed by the sheriff, these have been put in place by Boulder County Commissioners under the powers given to them by the local disaster emergency declared on March 14.

A news release from the county stated that normal weather and fire conditions do not currently meet the state-authorized levels for law enforcement to enact such restrictions.

“With firefighting and law enforcement resources stretched thin due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boulder County Commissioners and the Boulder County Sheriff are concerned that adding the potential for wildfires to our community stress load is more than we can endure,” said Deb Gardner, chair of the Boulder County Board of Commissioners in the release.

“In order to promote and protect the public health, safety, and welfare of our residents, we are enacting fire restrictions in the areas of Boulder County where wildfires are most likely to occur.”

According to the release, the fire ban applies to the “mountain areas” of unincorporated Boulder County, including:

All unincorporated areas west of Colo. 93 in Boulder County south of, and including, its intersection with Colo. 119

All unincorporated areas west of Broadway in Boulder from its intersection with Colo. 119 up to, and including, its intersection with U.S. 36

All unincorporated reas west of U.S. 36, from its intersection with Broadway until its intersection with the north edge of Boulder County

All unincorporated areas west of the western boundary of Rabbit Mountain Open Space until, and including, U.S. 36

All of Rabbit Mountain Open Space.

A map of affected areas is available at bit.ly/2JPaXBT.

The fire restrictions ban building, maintaining, attending or using an open fire, campfire or stove fire on public land, which includes barbecues and grills. It also prohibits the use of personal fireworks, shooting firearms for recreational purposes other than hunting with a valid license, operating a chain saw without proper spark-protection and safety precautions and using explosives.

It also prohibits smoking outside of an enclosed vehicle, building or developed recreation site, unless stopped in an area 3 feet in diameter that is cleared of flammable materials. Welding or using an open-flame torch in areas with vegetation or using one without proper safety equipment is also banned.

Building fires in permanent fire pits in developed recreation sites is, however, allowed, in addition to using portable stoves, gas lanterns, jellied petroleum, pressurized liquid fuels or fully enclosed sheepherder-style stoves with quarter-inch spark arrester screens, according to the release.