Educating Boulder County residents on social distancing practices has become part of daily police response during coronavirus pandemic

Longmont and Boulder police dispatchers take calls for social distancing violations every day.

They involve children seen dribbling a basketball together, golfers teeing off on a warm spring day, landscapers working in close proximity, and people fishing and picnicking in open space areas, to name a few.

A little more than a month ago, the idea of calling police to report such activity would have seemed ludicrous to most. In the time of the new coronavirus pandemic, however, residents have been voicing concern to law enforcement when they see people violating voluntary social distancing practices. Public health officials have advised people stand 6 feet apart in an effort to reduce human contact and curtail the spread of the highly infectious respiratory illness known as COVID-19.

For Boulder County law enforcement, responding to the calls is part of an ever-changing world morphed by the new coronavirus — a world where Longmont police check their temperatures at the start of their shift to assure they’re not exhibiting symptoms of the disease and one where they don masks over their noses and mouths whenever they step outside.

Longmont police Deputy Chief Jeff Satur said there are between five and 10 calls daily reporting social distancing violations to police. For a city of nearly 100,000, Satur said he believes it’s an indication that residents are doing what they can to follow public health directives.

The calls first started coming in after Gov. Jared Polis issued a stay-at-home order March 25, mandating that people leave their homes only for essential activities, like grocery shopping and caring for a loved one. As of April 4, Satur said 25 social distancing violations had been reported to Longmont police.

In Boulder, Laurie Ogden , spokesperson for the Boulder Police Department, said from March 24 to April 6, there had been 80 calls for social distancing violations. She said dispatchers have also transferred a number of calls regarding questions about the new coronavirus to the county’s COVID-19 call center, which is also working with Longmont police to provide information to residents.

Since late March, Boulder County law enforcement and the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office have asked people to voluntarily comply so that police resources will be spared. No one should call 911 to report social distancing violations; instead Satur and Ogden advised residents to contact the nonemergency dispatch line. For Longmont police dispatch that number is 303-651-8501. For Boulder police dispatch the phone number is 303-441-3333.

Satur and Ogden said Longmont and Boulder police have not issued any citations for those caught violating social distancing practices. Both agencies are taking an educational approach, having officers engage in a conversation with people who have been not been compliant.

“So far, it seems to be working,” Satur said. “People have been kind to us. They have been responsive. We really haven’t had any pushback. They’re relatively minor events, remedied with a quick conversation.”

One challenge in educating violators, though, is getting to the people on time after the violation is reported. Sometimes when police do arrive, they find residents are social distancing, and whatever was reported may have been a momentary lapse in practice. Other times, people have already left the area.

Police respond to the calls as they are able. Officers’ priority is handling critical situations, like a car crash or responding to a domestic violence report, Satur said. Ogden said Boulder police dispatchers triage incoming calls and that officers first respond to violent crimes, robberies and thefts.

“Social distancing would not be a high priority unless someone was in imminent danger,” Ogden said.

Chana Goussetis , spokesperson for Boulder County Public Health, emphasized that people should stand 6 feet apart to protect their community and themselves. COVID-19 spreads through the inhalation of respiratory droplets released during a cough or sneeze or by touching something an infected person has contaminated. It’s why following social distancing is important to reducing further outbreak, she said.

“In general, these respiratory droplets do not travel as far as 6 feet,” Goussetis said in an email. “So, by staying at least 6 feet away from others, we reduce our risk of inhaling the virus and becoming ill.”

When it comes to reporting violations, people are advised to use their best judgement before picking up the phone to call police. Ogden said people should report social distancing violations if there is a public safety threat, like if a person sees a large gathering, a party or a business with groups of people working.

Satur echoed this.

“Give it an opportunity to play out for a second to see if it’s a brief interaction,” Satur said. “If you’re concerned, we encourage people to call and we will do our best to investigate, but know that we have a lot of other calls.”

Satur said he believes most in the Longmont community are taking government and health official guidelines to prevent the new coronavirus from spreading seriously. In an effort to protect themselves, their community and limit calls to police Satur, Ogden and Goussetis asked for people to follow suit and comply so that the new normal residents have been dealing with can be a thing of the past.

“We are not going to get ahead of this until we get this social distancing down and stop that transmission to other people,” Satur said.

For questions on the stay-at-home order or to ask if a business is essential, contact:

The COVID-19 hotline at 720-776-0822; the CO-Help Line at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org.