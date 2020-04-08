GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Erie awarded grants to fund final phase of Community Park, install turbine in water treatment plant

The Colorado Department of Local Affairs has awarded Erie two grants totaling more than $1.5 million for local projects.

The town $750,000 received for the final phases of Erie Community Park and $766,704 for the Erie Water Treatment Plant hydropower project .

Erie trustees in March approved the final phase of the park’s master plan, which will add 12 acres of amenities to the site. The expansion will allow for additional parking, enhanced play areas, additional shade areas, restrooms, a bike pump track and a sledding hill.

The town will use the hydropower grant to install a turbine in the raw water supply pipe at the treatment plan, according to Town Administrator Malcolm Fleming’s weekly email report.

“Using water pressure in the pipe, the turbine will supply roughly 20% of the electricity used at the (Water Treatment Plant) saving the town, and the town rate payers, even more money,” Fleming wrote.

The Department of Local Affairs scores grant applications based on connection to energy impact, degree of need, measurable outcomes and relationship to community goals, among other criteria, according to the email.

Kristina Pritchett

