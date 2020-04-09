Longmont Community Foundation provides $100,000 to stressed nonprofits fighting fallout from coronavirus

With Front Range families facing unprecedented financial pressures, the Longmont Community Foundation sprang into action and initiated the Neighbor to Neighbor COVID-19 Relief Fund just three weeks ago.

This week the foundation announced it raised $100,000, largely from small individual donors, and distributed grants to 33 locally based nonprofits helping the most vulnerable segments of the community get through the coronavirus outbreak.

“The sad thing is that $100,000 doesn’t even begin to touch all of the impacts for people,” said Eric Hozempa, the executive director of the Longmont Community Foundation. “But we will be opening a second round of grants later this week.”

For many of the nonprofits that received money this week, the grants, which ranged from $300 to $13,000, could not have come at a better time.

Since March, Community Food Share in Louisville, which donates food to over 40 organizations in and around Longmont, including the OUR Center, the Inn Between and Safe Shelter of St. Vrain Valley, has seen a 50% increase in the amount of food needed and a 40% decrease in individual and retailer donations.

“The food banks and food pantries in Broomfield and Boulder County are inundated with people who need assistance,” said Kim Ruotsala, the executive director for the Community Food Bank. “Right now, we’re distributing food as soon as we can get it, and we’re doing a lot of purchasing to supplement food that is not being donated. This gift allows us to procure additional food to meet the needs of the community.”

With a $13,000 grant from the Longmont Community Foundation this week, Community Food Share will be able to provide an additional 30,000 meals.

Homeless Outreach Providing Encouragement, better known as HOPE, will use its $2,700 grant to help cover expenses for its new day shelters, which operate seven days a week from 1 to 5 p.m. at various churches around the city.

“This outbreak has created a whole chain of effects for folks that have depended on being able to use public spaces and restaurants for food and access to the internet and restrooms,” said Joseph Zanovitch, HOPE’s executive director. “We’re busier than ever.”

At the daytime shelter, those in need can take a shower, eat a warm meal and access laundry facilities as well as the internet. The funds from the Community Foundation, along with other donations, will keep the daytime shelter open at least a few more weeks.

“It’s only four hours, but it’s really helping out a lot of people already,” Zanovitch said. “We’re hearing a lot of stories about people who don’t usually use the shelter system shelter saying the lack of food is becoming apparent and a lot of the restaurants and cafes provided a place for people to use the internet to look for work or apply for unemployment benefits.”

Other nonprofits that received grants from the Community Foundation this week are El Comite de Longmont, A Woman’s Work, the Boulder Shelter for the Homeless and the YMCA of Northern Colorado.

Those who wish to contribute to the next round of Neighbor to Neighbor grants can do so online, at tinyurl.com/community-foundation, or by sending a check to Longmont Community Foundation Attn: Neighbor to Neighbor 636 Coffman St., Suite 203 Longmont CO 80501.

To apply as a nonprofit, click on the organization’s name in the foundation’s nonprofit directory list, complete the short form and submit. No attachments are necessary. The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, April 15 at 7 p.m. The decision will be made by the committee a few days later, most likely Friday.

The Mead Community Foundation is also offering grants to nonprofits in the Carbon Valley. Donations can be made at tinyurl.com/mead-foundation