Longmont police investigating possible shooting early Tuesday

Longmont police are investigating a reported shooting early Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported at 3:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Hunter Court.

Longmont police Sgt. Matt Cage said there was a disturbance in the area and multiple people fled the area before police arrived on scene, including a motorcycle that eluded an attempted traffic stop.

Cage said it does not appear any people were injured or any property was damaged in the shooting.

Police do not know at this time whether there was an intended target, and have no identified any suspects at this time.