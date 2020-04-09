Longmont resident asks City Council to consider reopening golf courses

City Council heard an appeal Tuesday for Longmont to consider reopening its three city-owned golf courses.

“Golf is a perfect social distancing sport. With some restrictions, social distancing can easily be maintained, while providing a healthy outlet for residents to get outside and exercise,” Bluebird Drive resident Tiffany Kasanicky wrote Council.

Longmont’s Sunset, Twin Peaks and Ute Creek golf courses and their clubhouses have been closed since mid-March as part of the city’s response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“We appreciate the gravity of the situation we are in and are grateful for everything being done to protect the public,” Kasanicky said in an email she’d sent Council prior to Tuesday night’s Council study session — an email City Clerk Dawn Quintana read aloud during the meeting.

Kasanicky said, “There are numerous examples in Colorado and other states how golf courses are operating during the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, requiring golfers to pay online or on the phone, making the courses walking only, and spacing out tee times.”

She thanked Council “for considering the possibility that the Longmont golf courses could operate safely and provide an outlet for Longmont golfers to enjoy the spring weather and exercise.”

However, Council members — as a matter of traditional policy — do not immediately react to questions and suggestions they get during the public-comment portions of their meetings. They did not discuss Kasanicky’s golf courses reopening appeal during Tuesday night’s meeting, which was held virtually. Nor did they direct staff to consider such reopenings.

Council members and staff teleconferenced from various remote locations Tuesday night and no members of the general public were able to attend the meeting or speak in person while it was underway. That as why people like Kasanicky had to submit public comments in advance of the meeting.

Last month one follower of Golf Longmont, the city’s golf courses’ Facebook page, suggested the city should close the clubhouses but keep the courses open to golfers.

Golf Longmont replied: “We really tried to make it feasible to stay open so everyone could enjoy the outdoors but with the mandate of 10 people in a room at once, 6′ social distancing, all our golfers reaching into the holes and handling flags to retrieve their golf balls throughout the course, and with the restaurant ban affecting clubhouse cafes, it has become untenable to remain open and still be able to keep our guests and golfers healthy during this crisis.”

Community Services Director Karen Roney said in a Wednesday email that Boulder County Public Health recently released requirements under which golf courses could remain open under Gov. Jared Polis’ stay-at-home order.

“Staff is currently evaluating our options,” Roney said.

She said, “We have enhanced our signage about golf course closures, and for the most part, our Longmont residents are complying with these closures. Some people are using the courses for walking, with or without their dogs,” but she said that’s also “typically the case when our courses are open for business.”

City staff announced Tuesday afternoon Longmont was extending its closings of various city facilities and buildings through April 26, closings that so far have included the use of the golf courses for golfing.