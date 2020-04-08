Lyons election: Angelo leads mayoral race; 3 ballot issues pass

The unofficial results for the Lyons municipal election on Tuesday — released just before midnight — revealed a close mayoral and Board of Trustees race

While the results still need to be confirmed, Nicholas Angelo is leading Jocelyn Farrell in the mayoral race by 37 votes, 485 to 448.

In the race for six open seats on the Lyons Board of Trustees, Mark Browning leads the pack with 712 votes, followed by Greg Lowell and Hollie Rogin, who amassed 653 and 652 to votes respectively. The final three seats on the board were won by Wendy Miller, who received 603 votes; Michael Karavas, who received 595 votes; and Kenyon Waugh, who received 522 votes. Robert Brakenridge is currently the odd man out with 414 votes.

As for the four ballot questions in Tuesday’s election, the unofficial results showed a much more divided race.

Ballot question No. 1, which allows the town to save money on printing costs by authorizing it to only publish the title of a new ordinance in the local paper rather than their entire legal document, was overwhelmingly approved by a vote of 707 to 236.

Ballot question No. 2, which asked voters if the town could publish financial information relating to the payment of bills and contract statements on its website instead of in the local paper, was approved by a vote of 800 to 138.

Ballot question No. 3, which asked whether the town should have to hold an election to approve residential waste services, contracting with a waste hauler to provide residential wasteservices, or requiring the use of or the imposition of a fee for residential waste services, won by a vote of 607 to 313.

Ballot question No. 4, the only ballot question that failed, followed up on ballot question No. 3 and asked Lyons voters if the town should provide curbside residential waste services and institute a fee to pay for those services. Lyons residents rejected the measure by a vote of 622 to 323.