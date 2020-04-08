GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Mead Ballot Issues: Lodging tax fails; November elections pass

A ballot question that would move Mead’s elections from April to November passed during Tuesday’s election, while an issue that asked residents to increase the town’s lodging tax failed.

The question on moving Mead’s elections to November, “to allow the town to reduce election costs and participate in coordinated elections with Weld County,” saw the vast majority of residents casting a “yes” vote, with 1,070 voting in favor and 190 voting against it.

Mead will now differ from other statutory towns — such as Frederick and Firestone — by holding its elections in fall.

The lodging tax issue was closer, though voters still roundly rejected an additional tax of $4 per day per occupied room for hotels and other short-term rentals. The increase would have brought the town’s lodging tax to $6 per day per occupied room. The issue saw 537 “yes” votes and 728 “no” votes.

Mead voters also rejected a sales and use tax increase during a November special election, as well as a ballot measure allowing marijuana sales meant to increase revenue.

