Rockies' Peter Lambert progressing well after forearm injury

Latest News

Rockies’ Peter Lambert progressing well after forearm injury

Right-hander could begin throwing in three weeks

DENVER, CO – JULY 16: Colorado Rockies first base coach Ron Gideon (53) greets Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Peter Lambert (23) after Lampert hit a single to center against the San Francisco Giants in the third inning at Coors Field July 16, 2019. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post)
When right-handed starter Peter Lambert departed a Cactus League game March 10 with a sore and tight right forearm, there was immediate concern that he might have suffered a major injury.

Fortunately for Lambert and the Rockies, those fears have been eliminated.

According to pitching coach Steve Foster, Lambert is progressing well through a rehab program and could begin throwing in three or four weeks.

“He got a second opinion and the (injury) was a mild or moderate sprain,” Foster said Wednesday during a conference call. “Right now he’s just doing rehab on it and he’s staying on top of it. Right now, the hope is that if the rehab goes well that he could start a throwing program.

“But it’s all speculative at this point and day-to-day. But it was good information, with the MRI, and the hope is that he is going to be fine.”

Had the major-league season started March 26 as originally scheduled, Lambert’s forearm sprain might have landed him on the 60-day injured list. Now he’ll possibly get a chance to stay in the Rockies’ plans when the season resumes.

Lambert, 22, made his major-league debut last season with a terrific outing against the Cubs at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on June 6. Most of the season was a struggle as he finished 3-7 with a 7.25 ERA over 19 starts.

At the time Lambert was injured, it appeared unlikely that he was going to make the starting rotation and that he would begin the season at Triple-A Albuquerque.

