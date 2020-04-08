GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Sunny skies with a high of 68 today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs climb into the 60s today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 68 and an overnight low of 36.

Thursday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 59 and an overnight low of 39, with a 30% chance of rain and snow.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 66 and an overnight low of 41, with 30% chance of showers.

