Two Longmont middle schools recognized as ‘Colorado Trailblazer Schools to Watch’

Hunter Knight, left, Peyton Barner, Evvie Bowman, and Saxon Pardee, create a maze for the carnival. Students at Westview Middle School in Longmont are making games for Central Elementary’s Spring Carnival. The school is one of two Longmont middle schools named 2020 Colorado Trailblazer Schools to Watch by the Colorado Association of Middle Level Education. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
Longmont’s Westview and Longs Peak middle schools recently were recognized as 2020 Colorado Trailblazer Schools to Watch by the Colorado Association of Middle Level Education.

The two schools, among six selected across Colorado for the recognition, were named schools to watch for the second time and are expected to be recognized at a national conference in June in Washington, D.C.

Flagstaff Academy, a Longmont charter School, also was recognized as a school to watch last year.

Selection is based on a written application and a site visit that includes observing classrooms; interviewing administrators, teachers and parents; and reviewing achievement data, suspension rates, instructional quality and student work. Schools are recognized for a three-year period, and must repeat the process to be re-designated.

Learning opportunities for Westview‘s 715 students include a STEM block during the school day plus afterschool intramural sports, a school garden, a film festival and even a summer STEM program.

They also stay with the same core team of teachers as they move through the grades.

“We are a student centered school,” Principal Mark Spencer said. “There are all of these things kids can learn and do in addition to the rigorous core instruction.”

Sandy Heiser, who is in her first year as the principal at Longs Peak, said she’s worked at other “schools to watch” schools and wanted to continue with the program.

“The organization is really good in terms of the professional development you have access to and the schools you can go and collaborate with,” she said. “‘I’m just so glad to be part of schools to watch.”

The coolest part of the re-designation site visit to Longs Peak, she said, was hearing a dozen of her students share a consistent theme: “We belong here. Everyone has a place here and has a person here.”

The 450-student school includes an elective bike building and repair class, afterschool intramural sports, a garden club, a poetry club and a wildlife rangers club that collects images and data from wildlife cameras.

“For a small school, we have so many clubs,” Heiser said. “Really every kid can find a thing.”

Westview’s Spencer, who is a member of the state schools to watch team that evaluates schools for recognition, said the program has created a national consortium of excellent middle schools.

“You just learn so much about what the best middle schools in the nation are doing,” he said. “Rather than reinvent the wheel, you have a starting place for a practice. That’s really helpful to me.”

Both Spencer and Heiser also praised a fall conference for schools to watch teachers and principals that’s held each year at a different Colorado middle school.

“Educators can learn from each other on what’s great about middle schools in Colorado and what’s working for kids,” Spencer said. “It’s a pretty powerful opportunity to to get ideas and share and collaborate.”

