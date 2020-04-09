GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Labor department: More than 46,000 Coloradans…

News
Business

Labor department: More than 46,000 Coloradans filed for unemployment last week, 6.6M nationally

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

DENVER — More than 46,000 state residents filed for unemployment benefits in the week ending April 4, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said, as the COVID-19 virus continues to put people out of work and threaten businesses.

The exact figure of claims was 46,065 for the period, according to weekly figures released Thursday morning. That adds to the more than 127,000 who filed in the three weeks prior. The state paid $29.8 million in benefits last week, compared with the average of $8.7 million in the months before March.

The most recent number of those who have filed is a 33% decrease from the 61,583 who filed in the week prior, suggesting that while the number of newly out of work state residents is still increasing dramatically, the rate of businesses temporarily laying off staff or closing altogether may be slowing.

Colorado’s stay-at-home order implemented to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus was originally due to end on Saturday, but in an address to the state this week, Gov. Jared Polis extended that to April 26, citing positive data in slowing infection rates.

Also this morning, the U.S. Department of Labor said initial claims across the country were 6.06 million in the same period, a decrease of 261,000 in new filings from the week prior but still a massive figure. Approximately 16.6 million Americans have made claims for unemployment benefits in the past four weeks.

In a call with reporters, CDLE senior economist Ryan Gedley said claims figures by county and industry will be released on Fridays for the foreseeable future, however at a lag of several weeks behind the raw unemployment claim figures.

However, he said Boulder, Larimer and Weld counties are in the top 10 counties in terms of claim volumes, coming at third, ninth and 10th-highest numbers of claims, respectively.

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

  1. Meet Dr. Robin Waterbury

    Dr. Robin Waterbury is a Colorado native serving Longmont and the surrounding communities. Dr. Waterbury attended Logan College of Chiropractic,...
  2. Real Art, Virtual Shopping

    Art can transport you to worlds of wonder and discovery! Independence Gallery is home to some of the top regional...
  3. Medical And Aesthetic Dermatology Care

    Are you looking for expert medical and aesthetic dermatology care in Longmont? You’ll find it at Dermatology Center of the...
  4. Amazing Lounge Wear At Christina’s Luxuries

    Spending more time at home lately? Why not do it in style in amazing lounge wear from Christina’s Luxuries? Eberjey’s...
  5. Do You Adore Your Floor?

    Carpet Masters of Colorado says, “Adore Your Floor!” This is the place with best selection of carpets and flooring in...