FDA approves cancer treatment developed by Boulder-based Array Biopharma

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration signed off on a colorectal cancer treatment developed by Array Biopharma before it was acquired by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) last year for $11 billion.

The drug, marketed as Braftovi, was previously granted priority review and Breakthrough Therapy designation by regulators when Boulder-based Array was beginning clinical trials in previous years. It is used in combination with cetuximab, another Pfizer drug, to treat rectal cancers driven by specific genetic mutations that occur in approximately 15% of patients.

Braftovi was one of the main reasons Pfizer looked to purchase Array despite the company losing $11.4 million in its last quarter as an independent drug developer. Braftovi was previously approved for use in combination with a separate drug to treat melanoma.

