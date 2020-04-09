High of 55 with a chance of overnight showers in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 50s today with a chance of showers overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 55 and an overnight low of 39, with a 30% chance of rain.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 68 and an overnight low of 41, with 20% chance of showers.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 65 and an overnight low of 28, with 70% chance of rain and snow.

Sunday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 34 and an overnight low of 17, with 90% chance of snow.