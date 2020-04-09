Longmont man convicted of ordering hit on ex-wife granted parole

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to show that, while an email from the Department of Corrections indicated Marant was not released from prison, he has been granted parole.

Herb Marant, the man convicted of paying a hitman to kill his ex-wife Mary Ann Bryan in Longmont in 1981, was granted parole and will be released later this month.

The 27-year-old Bryan was found murdered in an outhouse three days after she was dragged out of a Longmont pharmacy at gunpoint on Jan. 28, 1981.

Police later determined that Marant, who was 28 at the time, had paid convicted felon Robert “Tattoo Bob” Landry $10,000 to murder Bryan, who had just won a seven-year custody battle for her daughter with Marant.

Landry confessed to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison, where he died in 1989. Marant was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and also was sentenced to life in prison, but with the chance for parole.

Marant became eligible for parole in 2001, but at every subsequent hearing Bryan’s family has objected to Marant being released on parole, including at his most recent hearings in January and then April.

But an email from the Department of Correction’s Victim Services sent to Bryan’s family on April 6 indicated he had been granted parole and would be released on April 20.

While Marant has not been released on parole yet, in 2016 he was released to a community corrections facility in Durango and then to an intensive supervised program, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections.

In an intensive supervised program, inmates live in approved housing but are subject to possible curfews, electronic monitoring and work and treatment requirements.

Jenifer Deeter, Bryan’s daughter, said she was “extremely disturbed by the decision.”

“Apparently it doesn’t matter what victims say, or their fears,” Deeter told the Camera on Thursday.

Bryan’s family submitted a letter to the editor asking for others to weigh in on the parole hearing, and the family said they received support from community members and law enforcement personnel, like Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle, who were in Boulder County at the time of the murder.