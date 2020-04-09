Longmont police found missing 68-year-old man

Longmont police found a 68-year-old man Thursday afternoon after he was reported missing Wednesday.

Stephen Butler had last been seen at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Sunset Way near the intersection of Sunset Street and Ken Pratt Boulevard. He went for a walk and did not return.

Longmont police Deputy Chief Jeff Satur said Butler was found safe and unharmed at a Boulder homeless shelter.

Police said Butler suffers from memory loss, and he did not have his medications, cellphone, or wallet with him when he was reported missing.

Leading up to his discovery, Longmont police said witnesses may have spotted Butler headed toward Boulder on Diagonal Highway.