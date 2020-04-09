GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Longmont police found missing 68-year-old man

NewsBoulder Area news

Longmont police found missing 68-year-old man

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Longmont police found a 68-year-old man Thursday afternoon after he was reported missing Wednesday.

Stephen Butler had last been seen at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Sunset Way near the intersection of Sunset Street and Ken Pratt Boulevard. He went for a walk and did not return.

Longmont police Deputy Chief Jeff Satur said Butler was found safe and unharmed at a Boulder homeless shelter.

Police said Butler suffers from memory loss, and he did not have his medications, cellphone, or wallet with him when he was reported missing.

Leading up to his discovery, Longmont police said witnesses may have spotted Butler headed toward Boulder on Diagonal Highway.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Meet Dr. Robin Waterbury

    Dr. Robin Waterbury is a Colorado native serving Longmont and the surrounding communities. Dr. Waterbury attended Logan College of Chiropractic,...
  2. Real Art, Virtual Shopping

    Art can transport you to worlds of wonder and discovery! Independence Gallery is home to some of the top regional...
  3. Medical And Aesthetic Dermatology Care

    Are you looking for expert medical and aesthetic dermatology care in Longmont? You’ll find it at Dermatology Center of the...
  4. Amazing Lounge Wear At Christina’s Luxuries

    Spending more time at home lately? Why not do it in style in amazing lounge wear from Christina’s Luxuries? Eberjey’s...
  5. Do You Adore Your Floor?

    Carpet Masters of Colorado says, “Adore Your Floor!” This is the place with best selection of carpets and flooring in...