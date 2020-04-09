Louisville City Council approves holding quasi-judicial hearings during electronic meetings

Louisville City Council on Tuesday authorized the holding of quasi-judicial hearings during electronic meetings.

The resolution was approved 4-3, with Mayor Ashley Stolzmann and Councilmembers Kyle Brown and Chris Leh opposing.

On March 16, Council approved holding electronic meetings after Stolzmann declared a local disaster emergency in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On March 31, Council voted to allow other city boards to hold electronic meetings. But, neither Council nor any appointed bodies were authorized to hold quasi-judicial hearings or take any quasi-judicial actions during virtual meetings.

The resolution passed Tuesday contains several procedures intended to satisfy constitutional due process requirements of notice and ensure a fair hearing before an impartial decision-making body, according to a staff report.

The resolution states hearings will be optional at the request of applicants, and applicants will be required to acknowledge the legal risk involved and agree to proceed electronically at their own risk.

Council amended the resolution to specifically note that applications subject to the referendum process cannot be handled in an electronic meeting, including those for zoning or rezoning and General Development Plan approvals or amendments.

During the discussion, some councilmembers said they believed it was too early for such a resolution.

Stolzmann said she was hesitant to approve the resolution because some residents might not have access to virtual meetings.

“The issue is really about equal access for all,” Stolzmann said. “There are people that can join in with us. But, there are members of the community who do not have computers and do not have a way to participate like this. We’re allowing people to participate with comments if they’re able to access us through video chat, not everyone is able to do that.”

Brown attempted to push the conversation to May, but the majority of councilmembers opposed delaying the vote.

“I’ve heard from a number of councilmembers tonight that this particular issue may be a bit premature,” Brown said. “While we’re all committed to making sure the city government can continue to function, until we have a little bit more clarity of what the governor will do, what the stay-at-home order will do, I think it behooves us not to pass a resolution that might put us in particular jeopardy of legal action or a lack of engagement by some of our citizens.”

Councilmember Caleb Dickinson said he would like to see non-confrontational hearings be able to move forward, and that he felt like people could sue the city for holding back those applications.

“I’m afraid if we stall dozens of people and cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars in their project, they’d have a right to sue us for not taking some steps to move forward,” Dickinson said.

Brown said he would rather see Council discuss ways to help residents and business owners through tough financial times instead of voting on the measure.