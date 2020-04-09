Tess Damm out on parole after serving more than 10 years in murder of her mother

Tess Damm was released on parole after serving more than a decade in prison for directing her then-boyfriend to murder her mother in Lafayette in 2007.

Damm, 28, first applied for parole in 2018 after serving nearly 10 years of her 23-year prison sentence.

Colorado Department of Corrections spokeswoman Annie Skinner said Damm was released on parole in April 2019.

In a letter to the parole board in 2018, Damm noted she was only a teen at the time of the murder.

“The person I am now at the age of 25 is drastically different,” Damm wrote to the parole board in 2018. “The past 10 years, thanks to the various treatment opportunities I was afforded, have opened my eyes to the person I used to be. I am able to see my thought process that led to my crime and I know that I will never find myself back at that place.”

In February 2007, Bryan Grove stabbed Linda Damm 18 times in the neck at her Lafayette home. Grove, who was 17 at the time, was Tess Damm’s boyfriend. Police said Tess Damm plotted to kill her mother because of abuse and neglect.

A year after the killing, Tess Damm pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 23 years in prison, with the first five years served at a juvenile facility.

Grove was charged with first-degree murder in the killing. He also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2008 and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

He is currently at the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility in Ordway, and will become eligible for parole in 2033, when he will be 44.

The couple’s friends Jared Smith, then 16, and Jared Guy, then 18, accepted plea deals for their roles in covering up the homicide after it took place.