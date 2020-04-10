GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County to begin ‘strictly’ enforcing parking violations amid coronavirus pandemic

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder County will begin strictly enforcing parking violations in the Eldora and Brainard areas due to crowding at those locations despite coronavirus social distancing recommendations.

In a tweet sent out Friday, Boulder County Open Space wrote that parking violations and crowding “remain a problem,” especially in the Eldora and Brainard areas outside Nederland.

As a result, the county said parking rules would be “strictly enforced with fines” this weekend at Hessie, Mud Lake and Rabbit Mountain.

Deputies will be on site, and people are encouraged to stay close to home if possible and keep 6 feet apart to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Boulder has seen similar crowding issues on its open space system, with a closure being considered.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
