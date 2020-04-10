Boulder County’s coronavirus case total climbs to 236

Boulder County’s total for those testing positive or probable for the new coronavirus climbed to 236 on Friday.

According to the Boulder County Public Health Department, 58 have been hospitalized since the local onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and 108 people are recovered from the illness.

There have now been 40 residents or staff of 10 long-term facilities in the county who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The county health department now lists a fatality total of seven. On Thursday however, the Boulder County Coroner’s tally was at eight. The disparity has been explained by the county health department as stemming from timing differences between when Boulder County Coroner Emma Hall creates her office’s report, and when deaths are entered into the shared state and county health department COVID-19 data bases.

“The three-day average growth rate of residents testing positive or likely positive (probable) for COVID-19 in Boulder County is 5%,” Chana Goussetis, spokesperson for the Boulder County Public Health department, wrote in an email. “The most residents who have tested positive or are considered probable to date are within the 20-29 year old age group (47 residents), followed by those aged 60-69 (37 residents).”

Statewide, according to the CDPHE, COVID-19 deaths jumped to 250, up from 226 just 24 hours earlier. There have now been 1,312 people hospitalized across 56 of Colorado’s 64 counties, and 59 outbreaks at Colorado long-term facilities. Those numbers are current only through Thursday, and are not thought to represent the true spread of the pandemic’s reach, due to both a lack of access to testing and a lag in some test results being returned.

Release of the latest state and local numbers coincided with the announcement from the Colorado Department of Health and Public Environment that in response to the pandemic, the Colorado Unified Command Group has issued purchase orders for more than $46.2 million worth of medical supplies that the state plans to distribute to health care facilities and local government agencies across the state.

Earlier in the week, the federal Emergency Management Agency had announced a $16.7 million award to Colorado to be used for the purchase of medical supplies. Additional funding is also available through the state’s Disaster Emergency Fund and the FEMA Public Assistance Program.