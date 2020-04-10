Broomfield churches turn to tech to share their Easter Sunday messages

Instead of packing pews this Easter Sunday, Broomfield churches are sending sermons straight into homes.

With their church doors closed on what traditionally is one of the largest attendance days of the year, clergy are turning to Youtube, Facebook and Zoom to deliver their holiday messages. But even as worship in the time of the novel coronavirus pandemic turns to tech, the spirit of the season is the same.

Congregations across the city and the region are streaming services via a variety of platforms. Among those in Broomfield offering virtual worship opportunities are Shepherd of Love Fellowship, Broomfield Baptist Church, Risen Savior Lutheran Church, Family in Christ Community Church, Calvary Church, United Church of Broomfield, Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, Discovery Christian Church, Broomfield Community Church, Christian Church of Broomfield, Broomfield United Methodist Church, Good News Community Church, Broomfield Assembly and Lutheran Church of Hope. (Note, this list is not exhaustive. If your church is not listed, check its website for more information.)

Lutheran Church of Hope Pastor Scott McAnally said for the first time the church is having a “digital communion.” Receiving the Eucharist is an important sacrament for Lutherans, as well as members of other denominations such as Roman Catholic and Episcopalians, but many have had to sacrifice the rite in the times coronavirus, he said. For Easter, Lutheran Church of Hope sent to its members the recipe for communion bread, but invited to worshipers to use tortillas, crackers or any bread of their choice.

“As I say the Words of Institution, folks at home who have their own bread and wine (or grape juice) will be able to partake as if we were at church,” McAnally said.

The first Sunday after the church closed its doors, church leaders held drive-through communion. As orders from Gov. Jared Polis’ office began coming out limiting gatherings and ordering people to stay at home, a church committee, including two nurses and a physician assistant, met to discuss options and interpret the orders.

“We felt there was still enough risk that it wasn’t worth taking,” McAnally said. “We want to do our part in asking people to stay home and stay safe, healthy and well.”

Cross of Christ Lutheran Church and Shepherd of Love Fellowship also are offering virtual communion and Shepherd of Love held a pickup time on Friday for parishioners to pick up supplies.

Worshipers accustomed to an Easter service with a view can still take in the Easter Sunrise Service at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, but they, too, will have to turn to screens rather than head to the scenic venue in Morrison. The 73rd annual service presented by the Colorado Council of Churches will be prerecorded and posted no later than 6 a.m. Sunday at bit.ly/2VnwUNE.

Lutheran Church of Hope has been broadcasting worship services online for the greater part of six years, mostly for homebound church members, McAnally said, so moving services online was not a huge chore.

“We were able to make the change pretty quickly and we were thankful for that,” he said.

A skeleton crew of five people gather at Lutheran Church of Hope every Sunday morning to tape the service, which is posted to lchope.org/watch. The website has a link to archives of services for the past two months and for worship this Holy Week, which started on Palm Sunday.

McAnally said the church sent out patterns so people could cut out their own palms with whatever paper they had on hand. Parishioners took pictures of their creations and shared them with the church.

The 9 a.m. Church of Hope Easter service will be followed by a fellowship time via Zoom. Those social engagements can accommodate up to 500 people, McAnally said. A youth director leads a Zoom chat for kids at the same time.

Ron Kaiser, assistant sacristan at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, said there was a priest at the church each day this week hearing confession. A special area has been set up where people can sit 6 feet away from a priest to give their confession or where parishioners can go if they “just need to talk to somebody,” he said.

Like other churches, masses are now posted to the church’s Youtube channel. Communion has not been offered, Kaiser said, because the church has not figured out a way to distribute it to a large number of people without it being a health risk. Last week it did not give out palms on Palm Sunday as directed by the Archdiocese of Denver.

Priests also still going to hospitals to anoint the sick, or if a person is in isolation, to pray at the door.

Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Bishop Dan Edwards said the church has been streaming worship services from St. John Cathedral in Denver because that church is better equipped to handle the production. For Easter Sunday it will streamthe service from the Washington National Cathedral.

“It takes a skill and videographers and such to really produce something that works,” he said.

Holy Comforter also is putting together a compilation of short video clips submitted by members, which will be edited into a video.

“Members of the congregation can see each other and greet each other through the video,” Edwards said.

Members also gather for fellowship on Zoom. All the changes are tough, but the church and members are doing what they can. Edwards also plans to email out his own Easter sermon video.

“We’re actually able to do the fellowship part and the education part pretty well online, but the worship piece is hard because the way we do it, it’s not a spectator sport,” he said. “You really need to be there.”