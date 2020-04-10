Coronavirus spurs reduced hours, pay cuts for Colorado health workers

Despite their role on the frontlines, Colorado’s health systems are among the organizations being hit hard financially by the coronavirus pandemic as elective surgeries and other canceled services lead to reduced hours and pay cuts for workers.

So far, Centura Health, UCHealth, HealthOne, and Kaiser Permanente Colorado report no layoffs at their facilities. The health systems said they are trying to keep employees working by shuffling them to other departments, but those who aren’t redeployed are having their hours cut.

Last month, Gov. Jared Polis suspended all nonessential medical procedures in the state so that more equipment, such as ventilators, and personal protection gear would be available to health care workers treating patients with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The systems vary in their responses to employees with reduced hours, paying either full or a percentage of a person’s base pay. Others are paying a flat hourly rate to workers.

UCHealth has “committed” to paying employees their full base salary through the end of May. The health system has also set up an employee hardship relief fund for workers who need help, said Dan Weaver, spokesman for UCHealth, in an email.

“COVID-19 and hospitals’ response to the pandemic are having a devastating impact on finances,” he said.

“Postponing elective surgeries, procedures and clinic appointments is having a negative impact on UCHealth as well as our patients who must wait for the care they need,” he said. “However, these actions and Colorado’s stay-at-home order are necessary to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 throughout our state.”

Centura Health employees who are unable to find work in another department “may use their PTO.” When a worker has used up their paid time off, the system will pay them $15 an hour, said spokeswoman Wendy Forbes in an email.

In Denver Health’s case, leaders have asked hospital staff to consider taking paid time off, reduce hours or take leave without pay, Denverite reported.

Denver Health has no plans for for layoffs, Michelle Fournier Johnson, chief human resources officer, said in a prepared statement.

“As the city’s safety-net hospital, our goal is to continue to serve the people of Denver, and provide excellent and essential care for all,” she said.

HealthOne, which is part of HCA Healthcare, is paying employees with reduced hours who work in clinical facilities and support areas 70% of their base pay for up to seven weeks, if they are unable to move to another department, according to a news release.

“Our company’s goal, ultimate goal, is not to do layoffs or furloughs,” said Stephanie Sullivan, spokeswoman for HealthOne.

Kaiser Permanente has consolidated its 29 medical offices into 10 locations. Employees who are not working at those locations are helping patients via telehealth, such as phone and online.

“We’re shifting our resources into this virtual space,” spokesman Nick Roper said.

