County road maintenance work on South Boulder Road beginning Monday morning

Starting new road maintenance projects is a custom of springtime that has not been upended by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Boulder County on Friday announced a concrete panel replacement project would begin 8 a.m. Monday on South Boulder Road between Cherryvale Road and McCaslin Boulevard.

Crews will reduce eastbound and westbound South Boulder Road to one lane at various times and locations, a county news release said.

Lane closures are likely to be in place overnight throughout most of the $3.4 million project. Cyclists and motorists should expect delays along South Boulder Road. Cyclists will be asked to merge with motor vehicles, so officials are reminding travelers to use caution through work zones.

About 8,700 square-yards of new concrete will be replaced, or roughly 250 concrete trucks worth of material.

Work is expected to last into August.

The county said the contractor was informed of regulations for reducing the spread of coronavirus during essential construction projects, which includes social distancing and wearing personal protective equipment. County inspectors on site will ensure precautions are taken.