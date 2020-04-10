GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Emergency Response Connectors team to inform…

News

Emergency Response Connectors team to inform Boulder neighborhoods during coronavirus pandemic

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

In an effort to keep neighborhoods informed in wake of the new coronavirus pandemic, Boulder has launched a team of Emergency Response Connectors who will educate their communities on resources and document concerns.

The program, which will adhere to social distancing practices, is part of a pilot being considered as a new model for disaster response in the city and county. The team’s goal is providing information through community members who are trusted voices within their neighborhoods, a city news release said.

Members of the team will meet weekly with city staff to get the most up-to-date information and to relay back what they are hearing about community needs, according to the release.

Brenda Ritenour, the city’s neighborhood liaison, said connectors will focus on outreach to peers and neighbors.

“This program is an effort to … fully hear and respond to community needs and concerns,” Ritenour said in the release.

The ERC team includes 11 stipend-based people who live or work within hard-to-reach or underrepresented communities as well as 25 volunteers. The effort will continue as needed to respond to the COVID-19 public health crisis on a month-by-month basis, the release said.

Kelsey Hammon

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. We’re Really Going To Need Some Hair Care

    After all this stay-at-home time, we’re really going to need some hair care when we can get out again! Make...
  2. A Meaningful Memorial Service

    Commemorating the life of a departed loved one helps family members and friends pay a respectful farewell. Greenwood & Myers...
  3. Remodeled Habitat Apartments

    Spending a lot of time at home lately? And tired of looking at the same old boring walls? Make a...
  4. Time To Refinish Your Hardwood Floors?

    You’ve been spending more time at home recently, and you’re noticing… maybe it’s time to upgrade or refinish your hardwood...
  5. Appliance Sales And Repair

    Need a new home appliance? J Day’s Appliance is the top choice for appliance sales and repair in northern Colorado....